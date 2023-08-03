Lifetime Brands: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. — GARDEN CITY, N.Y. — Lifetime Brands Inc. (LCUT) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.5 million in its second quarter.
The kitchen products company posted revenue of $146.4 million in the period.
Lifetime Brands expects full-year earnings in the range of 53 cents to 64 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $660 million to $720 million.
