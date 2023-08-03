The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Lifetime Brands: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 3, 2023 at 7:44 a.m. EDT

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. — GARDEN CITY, N.Y. — Lifetime Brands Inc. (LCUT) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.5 million in its second quarter.

The Garden City, New York-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The kitchen products company posted revenue of $146.4 million in the period.

Lifetime Brands expects full-year earnings in the range of 53 cents to 64 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $660 million to $720 million.

