M/A-Com: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LOWELL, Mass. — LOWELL, Mass. — M/A-Com Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $11.9 million. The Lowell, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 54 cents per share. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $148.5 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $147 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, M/A-Com expects its per-share earnings to range from 53 cents to 57 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $148 million to $152 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

