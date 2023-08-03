M/A-Com: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LOWELL, Mass. — LOWELL, Mass. — M/A-Com Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $11.9 million.
The chipmaker posted revenue of $148.5 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $147 million.
For the current quarter ending in September, M/A-Com expects its per-share earnings to range from 53 cents to 57 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $148 million to $152 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.
