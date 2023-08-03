The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Mercer International: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 3, 2023 at 6:18 p.m. EDT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Mercer International Inc. (MERC) on Thursday reported a loss of $98.3 million in its second quarter.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of $1.48 per share.

The pulp company posted revenue of $529.9 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MERC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MERC

