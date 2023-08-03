Mercer International: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Mercer International Inc. (MERC) on Thursday reported a loss of $98.3 million in its second quarter.
The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of $1.48 per share.
The pulp company posted revenue of $529.9 million in the period.
