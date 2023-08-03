MGP: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ATCHISON, Kan. — ATCHISON, Kan. — MGP Ingredients Inc. (MGPI) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $31.8 million. The Atchison, Kansas-based company said it had profit of $1.44 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.49 per share. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.25 per share.

The producer of distillery and ingredients products used by the packaged goods industry posted revenue of $209 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $205.5 million.

MGP expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.35 to $5.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $815 million to $835 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MGPI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MGPI