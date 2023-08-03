Microchip Tech: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHANDLER, Ariz. — CHANDLER, Ariz. — Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $666.4 million. The Chandler, Arizona-based company said it had profit of $1.21 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, came to $1.64 per share. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.64 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $2.29 billion in the period, which also matched Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in September, Microchip Tech expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.60 to $1.64. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.46.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.22 billion to $2.31 billion for the fiscal second quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $2.08 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MCHP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MCHP