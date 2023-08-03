The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

Mister Car Wash: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 3, 2023 at 5:12 p.m. EDT

TUCSON, Ariz. — TUCSON, Ariz. — Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $27.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tucson, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The car wash operator posted revenue of $236.9 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $240.5 million.

Mister Car Wash expects full-year earnings in the range of 28 cents to 32 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $913 million to $936 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MCW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MCW

