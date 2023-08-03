Motorola: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHICAGO — CHICAGO — Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $371 million. On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of $2.15. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.65 per share. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.51 per share.

The communications equipment maker posted revenue of $2.4 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.36 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Motorola expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.99 to $3.04. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $3.43.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.40 to $11.48 per share, with revenue ranging from $9.88 billion to $9.9 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MSI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MSI