Natera: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas — AUSTIN, Texas — Natera Inc. (NTRA) on Thursday reported a loss of $110.8 million in its second quarter.
The genetic testing company posted revenue of $261.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $240.4 million.
Natera expects full-year revenue in the range of $995 million to $1.01 billion.
