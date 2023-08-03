The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Natera: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 3, 2023 at 5:04 p.m. EDT

AUSTIN, Texas — AUSTIN, Texas — Natera Inc. (NTRA) on Thursday reported a loss of $110.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 97 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.09 per share.

The genetic testing company posted revenue of $261.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $240.4 million.

Natera expects full-year revenue in the range of $995 million to $1.01 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NTRA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NTRA

