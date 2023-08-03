The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

NLight: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By
August 3, 2023 at 5:07 p.m. EDT

CAMAS, Wash. — CAMAS, Wash. — NLight Inc. (LASR) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Camas, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 2 cents per share.

Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The laser maker posted revenue of $53.3 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $52.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, nLight said it expects revenue in the range of $47 million to $51 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LASR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LASR

Loading...