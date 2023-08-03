Nova Ltd.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

REHOVOT, Israel — REHOVOT, Israel — Nova Ltd. (NVMI) on Thursday reported earnings of $29.9 million in its second quarter.
For the current quarter ending in September, Nova Ltd. expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.02 to $1.13.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $119 million to $126 million for the fiscal third quarter.
