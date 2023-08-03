Nova Ltd.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

REHOVOT, Israel — REHOVOT, Israel — Nova Ltd. (NVMI) on Thursday reported earnings of $29.9 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Rehovot, Israel-based company said it had net income of 94 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.06 per share. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The maker of monitoring systems used in chip manufacturing posted revenue of $122.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Nova Ltd. expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.02 to $1.13.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $119 million to $126 million for the fiscal third quarter.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NVMI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NVMI