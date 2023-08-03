OneWater Marine: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BUFORD, Ga. — BUFORD, Ga. — OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $28.6 million.
The company posted revenue of $594.3 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $632.6 million.
OneWater Marine expects full-year earnings to be $4.45 to $4.70 per share.
