The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

OneWater Marine: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

By
August 3, 2023 at 7:22 a.m. EDT

BUFORD, Ga. — BUFORD, Ga. — OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $28.6 million.

The Buford, Georgia-based company said it had net income of $1.95 per share.

Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.38 per share.

The company posted revenue of $594.3 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $632.6 million.

OneWater Marine expects full-year earnings to be $4.45 to $4.70 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ONEW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ONEW

Loading...