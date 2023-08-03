The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
OPKO Health: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 3, 2023 at 4:48 p.m. EDT

MIAMI — MIAMI — Opko Health Inc. (OPK) on Thursday reported a loss of $19.6 million in its second quarter.

The Miami-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The holding company with investments in pharmaceutical and diagnostics companies posted revenue of $265.4 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $190.3 million.

