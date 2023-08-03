OPKO Health: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI — MIAMI — Opko Health Inc. (OPK) on Thursday reported a loss of $19.6 million in its second quarter.
The holding company with investments in pharmaceutical and diagnostics companies posted revenue of $265.4 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $190.3 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OPK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OPK