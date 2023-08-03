Parker-Hannifin: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND — CLEVELAND — Parker-Hannifin Corp. (PH) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $709 million.
The maker of motion and control products posted revenue of $5.1 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.01 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $2.08 billion, or $16.04 per share. Revenue was reported as $19.07 billion.
Parker-Hannifin expects full-year earnings in the range of $21.90 to $22.90 per share.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PH