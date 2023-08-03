Parker-Hannifin: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CLEVELAND — CLEVELAND — Parker-Hannifin Corp. (PH) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $709 million. On a per-share basis, the Cleveland-based company said it had profit of $5.44. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $6.08 per share. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.50 per share.

The maker of motion and control products posted revenue of $5.1 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.01 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.08 billion, or $16.04 per share. Revenue was reported as $19.07 billion.

Parker-Hannifin expects full-year earnings in the range of $21.90 to $22.90 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PH