Patriot Transportation: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. (PATI) on Thursday reported net income of $1.2 million in its fiscal third quarter.
The Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had profit of 33 cents per share.
The tank truck carrier posted revenue of $24.3 million in the period.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PATI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PATI