Pennsylvania Real Estate: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA — PHILADELPHIA — Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PRET) on Thursday reported a loss in a key measure in its second quarter.
The company said it had a loss of $51.8 million, or $9.73 per share.
The shopping mall real estate investment trust, based in Philadelphia, posted revenue of $67.4 million in the period.
