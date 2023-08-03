Perdoceo Education: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) on Thursday reported earnings of $54.7 million in its second quarter.
For the current quarter ending in September, Perdoceo Education expects its per-share earnings to range from 48 cents to 50 cents.
The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.85 to $1.92 per share.
