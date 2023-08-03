PGT: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH VENICE, Fla. — NORTH VENICE, Fla. — PGT Inc. (PGTI) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $31.5 million.
The maker of windows and doors posted revenue of $384.9 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $390.9 million.
For the current quarter ending in September, PGT said it expects revenue in the range of $385 million to $405 million.
