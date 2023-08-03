Physicians Realty Trust: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE — MILWAUKEE — Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results matched Wall Street expectations.
Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.
The company said it had net income of $12.5 million, or 5 cents per share.
The health care real estate investment trust, based in Milwaukee, posted revenue of $135.1 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $135.8 million.
