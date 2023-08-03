Pinnacle West: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX — PHOENIX — Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $106.7 million.
The power company posted revenue of $1.12 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.03 billion.
Pinnacle West expects full-year earnings to be $4.10 to $4.30 per share.
