Plymouth Industrial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON — BOSTON — Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (PLYM) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations.
Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.
The company said it had a loss of $3.6 million, or 8 cents per share.
Plymouth Industrial, based in Boston, posted revenue of $49.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $49.8 million.
Plymouth Industrial expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.84 to $1.86 per share.
