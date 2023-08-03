Prestige Brands: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. — TARRYTOWN, N.Y. — Prestige Brands Holdings Inc. (PBH) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $53.3 million.
The medicine distributor posted revenue of $279.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $278.1 million.
Prestige Brands expects full-year earnings to be $4.27 to $4.32 per share, with revenue expected to be $1.14 billion.
