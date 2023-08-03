The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

Prestige Brands: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By
August 3, 2023 at 6:22 a.m. EDT

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. — TARRYTOWN, N.Y. — Prestige Brands Holdings Inc. (PBH) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $53.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tarrytown, New York-based company said it had profit of $1.06.

Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.01 per share.

The medicine distributor posted revenue of $279.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $278.1 million.

Prestige Brands expects full-year earnings to be $4.27 to $4.32 per share, with revenue expected to be $1.14 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PBH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PBH

Loading...