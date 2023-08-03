Quanta Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON — HOUSTON — Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $165.9 million.
The specialty contractor for utility and energy companies posted revenue of $5.05 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.69 billion.
Quanta Services expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.90 to $7.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $19.6 billion to $20 billion.
