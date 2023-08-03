Quanta Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

HOUSTON — HOUSTON — Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $165.9 million. On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.12. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.65 per share. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.67 per share.

The specialty contractor for utility and energy companies posted revenue of $5.05 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.69 billion.

Quanta Services expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.90 to $7.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $19.6 billion to $20 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PWR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PWR