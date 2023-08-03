Resideo Technologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $50 million. On a per-share basis, the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 34 cents. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The residential comfort and security systems maker posted revenue of $1.6 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.62 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Resideo Technologies expects its per-share earnings to range from 27 cents to 37 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.52 billion to $1.57 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

Resideo Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.29 to $1.49 per share, with revenue ranging from $6.19 billion to $6.29 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on REZI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/REZI