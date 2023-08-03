Resideo Technologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $50 million.
The residential comfort and security systems maker posted revenue of $1.6 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.62 billion.
For the current quarter ending in September, Resideo Technologies expects its per-share earnings to range from 27 cents to 37 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.52 billion to $1.57 billion for the fiscal third quarter.
Resideo Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.29 to $1.49 per share, with revenue ranging from $6.19 billion to $6.29 billion.
