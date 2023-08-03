The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

ResMed: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

By
August 3, 2023 at 4:52 p.m. EDT

SAN DIEGO — SAN DIEGO — ResMed Inc. (RMD) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $229.7 million.

The San Diego-based company said it had net income of $1.56 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.60 per share.

Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.67 per share.

The maker of medical products for respiratory disorders posted revenue of $1.12 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $897.6 million, or $6.09 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.22 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RMD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RMD

Loading...