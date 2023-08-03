ResMed: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO — SAN DIEGO — ResMed Inc. (RMD) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $229.7 million.
The maker of medical products for respiratory disorders posted revenue of $1.12 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.
For the year, the company reported profit of $897.6 million, or $6.09 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.22 billion.
