Rogers Corp.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHANDLER, Ariz. — CHANDLER, Ariz. — Rogers Corp. (ROG) on Thursday reported profit of $17.9 million in its second quarter.
For the current quarter ending in September, Rogers Corp. expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.05 to $1.25.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $230 million to $240 million for the fiscal third quarter.
