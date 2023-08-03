Sabre: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SOUTHLAKE, Texas — SOUTHLAKE, Texas — Sabre Corp. (SABR) on Thursday reported a loss of $123.9 million in its second quarter. The Southlake, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 39 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 17 cents per share. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 23 cents per share.

The provider of technology services to the travel industry posted revenue of $737.5 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $704.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Sabre said it expects revenue in the range of $725 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.9 billion to $3 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SABR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SABR