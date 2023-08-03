Saul Centers: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. — BETHESDA, Md. — Saul Centers Inc. (BFS) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.
The company said it had net income of $10.4 million, or 43 cents per share.
The real estate investment trust involved mostly in shopping malls posted revenue of $63.7 million in the period.
The company’s shares have decreased almost 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $37.94, a decrease of 26% in the last 12 months.
