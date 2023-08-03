Schneider National: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GREEN BAY, Wis. — GREEN BAY, Wis. — Schneider National Inc. (SNDR) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $77.5 million.
The trucking company posted revenue of $1.35 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.46 billion.
Schneider National expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.75 to $1.90 per share.
