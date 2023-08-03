Shift4 Payments: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $25.1 million.
The company posted revenue of $637 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $228.1 million, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $229.4 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FOUR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FOUR