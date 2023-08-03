The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

Shift4 Payments: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By
August 3, 2023 at 7:33 a.m. EDT

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $25.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Allentown, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 42 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 74 cents per share.

Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $637 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $228.1 million, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $229.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FOUR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FOUR

Loading...