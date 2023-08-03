The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

Standex: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

By
August 3, 2023 at 6:05 p.m. EDT

SALEM, N.H. — SALEM, N.H. — Standex International Corp. (SXI) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $20.2 million.

The Salem, New Hampshire-based company said it had net income of $1.68 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to $1.76 per share.

Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.67 per share.

The equipment manufacturing company posted revenue of $188.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $184.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $139 million, or $11.58 per share. Revenue was reported as $741 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SXI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SXI

Loading...