TimkenSteel: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CANTON, Ohio — CANTON, Ohio — TimkenSteel Corp. (TMST) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $28.9 million.
The maker of steel large bars and seamless mechanical tubing posted revenue of $356.6 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $357.5 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TMST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TMST