TransMedics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By
August 3, 2023 at 6:20 p.m. EDT

ANDOVER, Mass. — ANDOVER, Mass. — TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) on Thursday reported a loss of $1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Andover, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 15 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $52.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $41.8 million.

TransMedics expects full-year revenue in the range of $180 million to $190 million.

