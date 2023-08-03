TransMedics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ANDOVER, Mass. — ANDOVER, Mass. — TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) on Thursday reported a loss of $1 million in its second quarter.
The medical technology company posted revenue of $52.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $41.8 million.
TransMedics expects full-year revenue in the range of $180 million to $190 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TMDX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TMDX