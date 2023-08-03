Trupanion: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE — SEATTLE — Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) on Thursday reported a loss of $13.7 million in its second quarter.
The provider of medical insurance covering cats and dogs posted revenue of $270.6 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $262.6 million.
