The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

Trupanion: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By
August 3, 2023 at 4:57 p.m. EDT

SEATTLE — SEATTLE — Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) on Thursday reported a loss of $13.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents.

Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 42 cents per share.

The provider of medical insurance covering cats and dogs posted revenue of $270.6 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $262.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRUP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRUP

Loading...