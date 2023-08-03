Universal Electronics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.4 million in its second quarter. The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of 81 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 6 cents per share.

The remote control maker posted revenue of $107.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Universal Electronics expects its per-share earnings to range from 2 cents to 12 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $108 million to $118 million for the fiscal third quarter.

