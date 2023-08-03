Upbound Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas — PLANO, Texas — Upbound Group, Inc. (UPBD) on Thursday reported a loss of $45.6 million in its second quarter.
The company that leases furniture and appliances with an option to buy posted revenue of $979.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $968 million.
For the current quarter ending in September, Upbound Group expects its per-share earnings to range from 70 cents to 80 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $950 million to $980 million for the fiscal third quarter.
Upbound Group expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.25 to $3.55 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.9 billion to $4 billion.
