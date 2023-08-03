Ventas: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO — CHICAGO — Ventas Inc. (VTR) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations.
Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.
The company said it had net income of $103.5 million, or 26 cents per share.
The seniors housing real estate investment trust, based in Chicago, posted revenue of $1.11 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.08 billion.
Ventas expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $2.92 to $3.02 per share.
