Viad: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Viad Corp. (VVI) on Thursday reported profit of $6.8 million in its second quarter.
The trade show company posted revenue of $320.3 million in the period.
For the current quarter ending in September, Viad said it expects revenue in the range of $340 million to $370 million.
