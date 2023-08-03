Visteon: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Visteon Corp. (VC) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $20 million.
The auto parts supplier posted revenue of $983 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $997.2 million.
Visteon expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.95 billion to $4.15 billion.
