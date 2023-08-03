The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Visteon: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 3, 2023 at 7:11 a.m. EDT

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Visteon Corp. (VC) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $20 million.

On a per-share basis, the Van Buren Township, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 70 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.18 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.58 per share.

The auto parts supplier posted revenue of $983 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $997.2 million.

Visteon expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.95 billion to $4.15 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VC

