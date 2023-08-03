The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Warner Bros. Discovery: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 3, 2023 at 7:54 a.m. EDT

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.24 billion in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 51 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 39 cents per share.

The operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet posted revenue of $10.36 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.48 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WBD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WBD

