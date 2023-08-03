Wesco International: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH — PITTSBURGH — Wesco International Inc. (WCC) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $193.1 million.
The maker of electrical and industrial maintenance supplies and construction materials posted revenue of $5.75 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.95 billion.
