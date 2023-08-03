The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

Wesco International: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By
August 3, 2023 at 6:23 a.m. EDT

PITTSBURGH — PITTSBURGH — Wesco International Inc. (WCC) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $193.1 million.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had net income of $3.41 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.71 per share.

Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.46 per share.

The maker of electrical and industrial maintenance supplies and construction materials posted revenue of $5.75 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.95 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WCC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WCC

Loading...