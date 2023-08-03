Wix.com: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

TEL AVIV, Israel — TEL AVIV, Israel — Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $33.6 million. The Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had profit of 56 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.26 per share. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The cloud-based web development company posted revenue of $390 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $381.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Wix.com said it expects revenue in the range of $386 million to $391 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.54 billion to $1.56 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WIX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WIX