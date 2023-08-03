Workiva: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

AMES, Iowa — AMES, Iowa — Workiva Inc. (WK) on Thursday reported a loss of $20.9 million in its second quarter. The Ames, Iowa-based company said it had a loss of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 2 cents per share. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The maker of software for managing regulatory filings posted revenue of $155 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $153.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Workiva expects its per-share earnings to range from 3 cents to 5 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $155 million to $156 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Workiva expects full-year earnings in the range of 9 cents to 12 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $626 million to $628 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WK