Xponential Fitness: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. — IRVINE, Calif. — Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $18.4 million.
The franchisor of boutique fitness brands posted revenue of $77.3 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $71.9 million.
Xponential Fitness expects full-year revenue in the range of $295 million to $305 million.
