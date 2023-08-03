Hyundai, Kia recall 92,000 vehicles over potential fire scare

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hyundai and Kia are recalling 92,000 U.S. vehicles, telling owners in a message dated Wednesday to park their cars outside and away from structures in case damaged electrical components overheat and cause a fire. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The two Korean automakers, which share a manufacturer, said the issue lies with certain vehicles’ electric oil pump controllers.

Hyundai models that may be affected are 2023 and 2024 Palisade, Tucson, Sonata, Elantra and Kona vehicles. Kia is recalling some 2023 and 2024 Soul, Sportage and Selto vehicles, according to documents posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The problem occurs when “the electronic controller for the Idle Stop & Go oil pump assembly contains damaged electrical components that can cause the pump controller to overheat” causing the risk of fire, the automakers said in statements to the federal traffic safety agency.

So far, the Hyundai models under recall have had four “thermal incidents,” but no injuries have been reported, according to a report by the Associated Press. Kia has had six “incidents of localized melting” but no reports of fires or injuries, according to a statement sent to The Washington Post.

“Dealers will inspect and replace the electric oil pump controller, as necessary, free of charge,” the companies said in the statements.

Hyundai owners will be notified by mail by Sept. 25 if they’re eligible for replacement, while Kia owners will be notified by Sept. 28, according to the statements.