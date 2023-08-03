Economy

30 years of strikes: see how Hollywood’s walkout stacks up

By
August 3, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. EDT
2 min

The number of workers on strike this year has already surpassed any year since the start of the pandemic, according to Bloomberg Law’s database of work stoppages.

The 160,000 SAG-AFTRA actors on strike is the biggest single work stoppage in over 25 years. Numerous large labor contracts ending in 2023 — including with the Big 3 Detroit automakers — could set this year up to be one of the most significant for strikes in recent history.

But even if this is hot strike summer, this year’s surge in work stoppages still pales in comparison to decades past.

Strikes spiked in July, as workers seek higher wages to keep up with inflation

Here’s how today’s strikes compare with the past 30 years of labor activity.

Each box represents a strike

The more workers on strike, the bigger the box

Each row represents a year of strikes, sorted by industry:

Education

Entertainment

Health

Manufacturing

Transportation and utilities

Other

The taller the row, the more workers went on strike that year

Strikes in:

Los Angeles public schools

65k

SAG-AFTRA actor’s strike

160k workers striking

2023

323k

workers

Strikes have been on the rise amid a hot labor market and the end of multiple large union contracts.

UCLA graduate students

36k

2022

221k

2021

118k

John Deere

Kaiser Permanente, 40k

2020

Construction, 10k

The first year of the pandemic saw the smallest number of strikes in at least three decades.

North Carolina public

schools

93k

General

Motors

49K

2019

500k

W.Va.

public

schools

35k

Oklahoma

public

schools

45k

Colorado

public schools

63k

Arizona public

schools

81k

North Carolina public schools

123k

2018

557k

A wave of educator strikes in 2018 and 2019 closed public schools in 13 states, and made 2018 the most significant year for strikes since at least 1990.

2017

93k

AT&T, 17k

AT&T, 40k

2016

128k

Verizon

39k

Chicago public schools

27k

2015

2014

Kaiser Foundation hospital, 19k

2013

87k

University of California Medicine

High unemployment in the wake of the Great Recession dampened workers’ willingness to strike.

Chicago Board of

Education

26k

Chicago public

schools

25k

Kaiser

Permanente

21k

2012

188k

Kaiser Permanente and

Sutter Health, 29k

Verizon

45k

2011

150k

2010

104k

2009

Puerto Rico public schools

42k

Boeing

27k

2008

146k

W.Va.

public

schools

17k

WGA

12k

General Motors

73k

NYC taxi strike

26k

NYC taxi strike

33k

2007

266k

2006

110k

Goodyear, 13k

Boeing

18k

NYC transit workers

35k

2005

167k

Home health

workers

23k

SBC Communications

102k

2004

231k

Safeway

78k

Strike activity fell in the years after 9/11 as American culture became less tolerant of dissent.

2003

222k

2002

106k

Hawaii

DOE

16k

Wash. state

workers

20k

Minn. state

workers

30k

2001

206k

AFTRA strike

135k

Verizon

86k

Los

Angeles

county

workers

47k

2000

457k

Chrysler

16k

1999

143k

Lucent

Tech

44k

Bell Atlantic

73k

US West

35k

1998

356k

The 1997 UPS strike was the third-largest in the last 30 years — and still around half the size of the UPS strike averted in July 2023.

Kaiser

Permanente

34k

United Parcel Service

185k

1997

384k

1996

176k

Boeing

33k

Safeway

32k

1995

227k

Manufacturing strikes were more common in the 1990s, when the sector employed many more people in the U.S.

Freight workers

75k

UPS

40k

1994

357k

Amer.

Airlines

21k

Grocery

stores

22k

Coal

miners

17k

1993

260k

Rail strike and lockout

250k

1992

423k

The two largest work stoppages in recent years were from the same multiyear rail contract

negotiation. Congress halted both, only possible because the Railway Labor Act gives the industry limited rights to strike.

Home

health

workers

29k

Rail strike

235k

1991

526k

W.Va.

public

schools

19k

Okla.

public

schools

20k

1990

301k

From a 30-year view, the 1990s saw an impressive number of workers on strike — about twice as many as would strike in the next decade. But prior decades of walkouts far surpass those of the 1990s, when more than a million workers routinely went on strike each year.

The decline in strikes coincides with falling union membership. Forty years ago, 1 in 5 workers were in a union. In 2022, union membership hit a record low of 10 percent. Employers also became more willing to replace striking workers in the early 1980s, rather than negotiating with them.

Labor historian Lane Windham said she thinks that the strikes of summer 2023 are part of a broader reshuffling of relations between employers, workers and the government.

“We are likely to see more years of collective action among workers and strikes over the coming five to 10 years,” said Windham, a professor at Georgetown University and a former labor organizer. And the Hollywood strike could be particularly significant.

“A whole generation of young workers are seeing actors with picket signs,” Windham said. “And that is enormously influential.”

About this story

Data on individual work stoppages since 1990 is from Bloomberg Law. Lockouts, work stoppages initiated by employers, were excluded from the analysis. However, half of all work stoppages that occurred before 2009, which involved 12 percent of workers, were not categorized, so the above visualization may include lockouts. Lockouts are a very small share of work stoppages: For categorized data since 2009, lockouts made up only 4 percent of strikes involving 1 percent of workers.

Annual data on work stoppages from 1950-2023 comes from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which only tracks stoppages with at least 1,000 workers.

