The number of workers on strike this year has already surpassed any year since the start of the pandemic, according to Bloomberg Law’s database of work stoppages.
30 years of strikes: see how Hollywood’s walkout stacks up
But even if this is hot strike summer, this year’s surge in work stoppages still pales in comparison to decades past.
Here’s how today’s strikes compare with the past 30 years of labor activity.
SAG-AFTRA actor’s strike
160k workers striking
2023
323k
workers
2022
221k
Strikes have been on the rise amid a hot labor market and the end of multiple large union contracts following a pandemic lull. 2020 saw the smallest number of strikes in at least three decades.
2021
118k
2020
A wave of educator strikes in 2018 and 2019 closed public schools in 13 states, and put more workers on strike in 2018 than in any year since at least 1990.
North
Carolina
public
schools
93K
2019
500k
North
Carolina
public
schools
123k
2018
557k
High unemployment during and after
the Great Recession dampened workers' willingness to strike.
2017
AT&T, 40k
Verizon, 39k
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
188k
2011
150k
Verizon
45k
2010
2009
2008
146k
Puerto Rico
public schools
Boeing
Strike activity fell in the years after 9/11 as American culture became less tolerant of dissent and as the American manufacturing industry shrank.
General
Motors
73k
Taxi
strike
33k
2007
266k
2006
110k
Transit
workers
2005
167k
SBC Communications
102k
2004
231k
Safeway
78k
2003
222k
2002
106k
2001
206k
AFTRA strike
135k
Verizon
86k
2000
457k
The 90s saw more strikes than recent years.
1999
143k
Bell
Atlantic
73k
1998
356k
United Parcel Service
185k
1997
384k
The 1997 UPS strike was the third-largest in the last 30 years — and still around half the size of the UPS strike averted in July 2023.
1996
176k
Boeing
1995
227k
UPS
40k
Freight
workers
75k
1994
357k
1993
260k
The two largest work stoppages in 30 years were from the same multiyear rail contract negotiation. Congress halted both, only possible because the Railway Labor Act gives the sector limited rights to strike.
Rail strike and lockout
250k
1992
423k
Rail strike
235k
1991
526k
1990
301k
Los Angeles
public
schools
65k
SAG-AFTRA actor’s strike
160k workers striking
2023
323k
workers
Chicago
public
schools
UCLA
graduate
students
2022
221k
Strikes have been on the rise amid a hot labor market and the end of multiple large union contracts following a
pandemic lull. 2020 saw the smallest number of strikes in at least three decades.
2021
118k
Kaiser Permanente
2020
A wave of educator strikes in 2018 and 2019 closed public schools in 13 states, and put more workers on strike in 2018 than in any year since at least 1990.
North
Carolina
public
schools
93K
2019
500k
Arizona
public
schools
81k
North Carolina
public schools
123k
2018
557k
High unemployment in the wake of the Great Recession dampened workers' willingness to strike.
AT&T, 17k
AT&T, 40k
2017
Verizon, 39k
2016
2015
2014
2013
Pacific
Bell
2012
188k
Kaiser
Permanente
Verizon
45k
2011
150k
2010
2009
Puerto Rico
public schools
Boeing
27k
2008
146k
Strike activity fell in the years after 9/11 as American culture became less tolerant of dissent and as the
American manufacturing industry shrank.
General Motors
73k
Taxi
strike
26k
Taxi
strike
33k
2007
266k
2006
110k
Boeing
18k
NYC transit
workers, 35k
2005
167k
SBC Communications
102k
2004
231k
Safeway
78k
2003
222k
2002
106k
2001
206k
AFTRA strike
135k
Verizon
86k
2000
457k
The 90s saw far more strikes than recent decades.
1999
143k
Lucent
Tech
44k
Bell Atlantic
73k
1998
356k
United Parcel Service
185k
1997
384k
The 1997 UPS strike was the third-largest in the last 30 years — and still around half the size of the UPS strike averted in July 2023.
1996
176k
Boeing
33k
Safeway
32k
1995
227k
UPS
40k
Freight
workers
75k
1994
357k
1993
260k
The two largest work stoppages in 30 years were from the same multiyear rail contract negotiation. Congress halted both, only possible because the Railway Labor Act gives the industry limited rights to strike.
Rail strike and lockout
250k
1992
423k
Rail strike
235k
1991
526k
1990
301k
SAG-AFTRA actor’s strike
160k workers striking
2023
323k
workers
Strikes have been on the rise amid a hot labor market and the end of multiple large union contracts.
Chicago
public schools
33k
UCLA graduate
students
36k
2022
221k
Kaiser Permanente, 40k
2021
118k
2020
The first year of the pandemic saw the smallest number of strikes in at least three decades.
North Carolina
public schools
93K
General
Motors
49K
2019
500k
Arizona
public
schools
81k
North Carolina
public schools
123k
2018
557k
A wave of educator strikes in 2018 and 2019 closed public schools in 13 states, and made 2018 the most significant year for strikes since at least 1990.
2017
93k
Chicago public
schools, 27k
Verizon
39k
2016
128k
2015
2014
Kaiser Foundation Hospital
2013
87k
Chicago
Board of
Education
Chicago
public
schools
2012
188k
High unemployment in the wake of the Great Recession dampened workers' willingness
to strike.
Kaiser
Permanente, 29k
Verizon
45k
2011
150k
2010
104k
2009
Boeing
27k
Puerto Rico public schools
42k
2008
146k
General Motors
73k
NYC taxi
strike
26k
NYC taxi
strike
33k
2007
266k
2006
110k
Goodyear
Boeing
18k
NYC transit workers
35k
2005
167k
Home
health
workers
SBC Communications
102k
2004
231k
Safeway
78k
Strike activity fell in the years after 9/11 as American culture became less tolerant of dissent.
2003
222k
2002
106k
Wash.
state
workers
Hawaii
DOE
16k
Minn. state
workers
30k
2001
206k
Verizon
86k
Los
Angeles
county
workers
47k
AFTRA strike
135k
2000
457k
Chrysler
16k
1999
143k
NYC
taxi
strike
24k
Lucent
Tech
44k
Bell Atlantic
73k workers
1998
356k
United Parcel Service
185k
The 1997 UPS strike was the third-largest in the last 30 years — and still around half the size of the UPS strike averted in July 2023.
1997
384k
1996
176k
Boeing
33k
Safeway
32k
1995
227k
UPS
40k
Freight workers
75k
Manufacturing strikes were more common in the 1990s, when the sector employed many more people in the U.S.
1994
357k
Amer.
Airlines
21k
1993
260k
Rail strike and lockout
250k
1992
423k
Rail strike
235k
1991
526k
The two largest work stoppages in recent years were from the same
multiyear rail contract negotiation. Congress halted both, only possible because the Railway Labor Act gives the industry limited rights to strike.
1990
301k
Los Angeles public schools
65k
SAG-AFTRA actor’s strike
160k workers striking
2023
323k
workers
Strikes have been on the rise amid a hot labor market and the end of multiple large union contracts.
UCLA graduate students
36k
2022
221k
2021
118k
John Deere
Kaiser Permanente, 40k
2020
Construction, 10k
The first year of the pandemic saw the smallest number of strikes in at least three decades.
North Carolina public
schools
93k
General
Motors
49K
2019
500k
W.Va.
public
schools
35k
Oklahoma
public
schools
45k
Colorado
public schools
63k
Arizona public
schools
81k
North Carolina public schools
123k
2018
557k
A wave of educator strikes in 2018 and 2019 closed public schools in 13 states, and made 2018 the most significant year for strikes since at least 1990.
2017
93k
AT&T, 17k
AT&T, 40k
2016
128k
Verizon
39k
Chicago public schools
27k
2015
2014
Kaiser Foundation hospital, 19k
2013
87k
University of California Medicine
High unemployment in the wake of the Great Recession dampened workers' willingness to strike.
Chicago Board of
Education
26k
Chicago public
schools
25k
Kaiser
Permanente
21k
2012
188k
Kaiser Permanente and
Sutter Health, 29k
Verizon
45k
2011
150k
2010
104k
2009
Puerto Rico public schools
42k
Boeing
27k
2008
146k
W.Va.
public
schools
17k
WGA
12k
General Motors
73k
NYC taxi strike
26k
NYC taxi strike
33k
2007
266k
2006
110k
Goodyear, 13k
Boeing
18k
NYC transit workers
35k
2005
167k
Home health
workers
23k
SBC Communications
102k
2004
231k
Safeway
78k
Strike activity fell in the years after 9/11 as American culture became less tolerant of dissent.
2003
222k
2002
106k
Hawaii
DOE
16k
Wash. state
workers
20k
Minn. state
workers
30k
2001
206k
AFTRA strike
135k
Verizon
86k
Los
Angeles
county
workers
47k
2000
457k
Chrysler
16k
1999
143k
Lucent
Tech
44k
Bell Atlantic
73k
US West
35k
1998
356k
The 1997 UPS strike was the third-largest in the last 30 years — and still around half the size of the UPS strike averted in July 2023.
Kaiser
Permanente
34k
United Parcel Service
185k
1997
384k
1996
176k
Boeing
33k
Safeway
32k
1995
227k
Manufacturing strikes were more common in the 1990s, when the sector employed many more people in the U.S.
Freight workers
75k
UPS
40k
1994
357k
Amer.
Airlines
21k
Grocery
stores
22k
Coal
miners
17k
1993
260k
Rail strike and lockout
250k
1992
423k
The two largest work stoppages in recent years were from the same multiyear rail contract
negotiation. Congress halted both, only possible because the Railway Labor Act gives the industry limited rights to strike.
Home
health
workers
29k
Rail strike
235k
1991
526k
W.Va.
public
schools
19k
Okla.
public
schools
20k
1990
301k
From a 30-year view, the 1990s saw an impressive number of workers on strike — about twice as many as would strike in the next decade. But prior decades of walkouts far surpass those of the 1990s, when more than a million workers routinely went on strike each year.
The decline in strikes coincides with falling union membership. Forty years ago, 1 in 5 workers were in a union. In 2022, union membership hit a record low of 10 percent. Employers also became more willing to replace striking workers in the early 1980s, rather than negotiating with them.
Labor historian Lane Windham said she thinks that the strikes of summer 2023 are part of a broader reshuffling of relations between employers, workers and the government.
"We are likely to see more years of collective action among workers and strikes over the coming five to 10 years," said Windham, a professor at Georgetown University and a former labor organizer. And the Hollywood strike could be particularly significant.
"A whole generation of young workers are seeing actors with picket signs," Windham said. "And that is enormously influential."
About this story
Data on individual work stoppages since 1990 is from Bloomberg Law. Lockouts, work stoppages initiated by employers, were excluded from the analysis. However, half of all work stoppages that occurred before 2009, which involved 12 percent of workers, were not categorized, so the above visualization may include lockouts. Lockouts are a very small share of work stoppages: For categorized data since 2009, lockouts made up only 4 percent of strikes involving 1 percent of workers.
Annual data on work stoppages from 1950-2023 comes from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which only tracks stoppages with at least 1,000 workers.