AdvanSix: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PARSIPPANY, N.J. — PARSIPPANY, N.J. — AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $32.7 million.
The polymer resins producer posted revenue of $427.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $418.7 million.
AdvanSix shares have climbed almost 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 2% in the last 12 months.
