AdvanSix: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PARSIPPANY, N.J. — PARSIPPANY, N.J. — AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $32.7 million. The Parsippany, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.16 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were $1.25 per share. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.11 per share.

The polymer resins producer posted revenue of $427.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $418.7 million.

AdvanSix shares have climbed almost 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 2% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ASIX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ASIX