AMC Networks: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 4, 2023 at 7:15 a.m. EDT

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $70.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $1.60. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and amortization costs, were $2.02 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.77 per share.

The owner of cable channels including AMC and IFC posted revenue of $678.6 million in the period.

AMC Networks shares have fallen 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 62% in the last 12 months.

