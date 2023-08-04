AMC Networks: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $70.2 million.
The owner of cable channels including AMC and IFC posted revenue of $678.6 million in the period.
AMC Networks shares have fallen 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 62% in the last 12 months.
