Amneal: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. — BRIDGEWATER, N.J. — Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $11.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Bridgewater, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 19 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $599 million in the period.

Amneal expects full-year earnings in the range of 45 cents to 55 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $2.3 billion to $2.4 billion.

The company’s shares closed at $3.36. A year ago, they were trading at $3.62.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMRX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMRX