Beacon Roofing: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HERNDON, Va. — HERNDON, Va. — Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $153.8 million.
The roofing materials distributor posted revenue of $2.5 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.
Beacon Roofing shares have risen 61% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 40% in the last 12 months.
