Biglari: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The investment firm that owns or has holdings in Steak ‘n Shake and Cracker Barrel restaurants, as well as Maxim magazine posted revenue of $93.5 million in the period.

On a per-share basis, the San Antonio-based company said it had net income of $6.64.

SAN ANTONIO — SAN ANTONIO — Biglari Holdings Inc. (BH) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $1.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

Biglari shares have increased 43% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Friday, shares hit $198.75, an increase of 64% in the last 12 months.